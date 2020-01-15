Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

HYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 632,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393,090. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.55 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

