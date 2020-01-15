Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 654,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

