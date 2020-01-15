Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $166.52. 120,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,578. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $132.05 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

