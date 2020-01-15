Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,610,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,730,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

