Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,841 Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 11,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,590. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

