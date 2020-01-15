Corrado Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 193,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,045. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

