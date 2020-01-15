Corrado Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,664,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

DPG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 2,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

