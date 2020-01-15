Corbenic Partners LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

