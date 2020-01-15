Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,533. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after buying an additional 92,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

