Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 97,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 668,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 512,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

