Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.37

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $5.44. Continental Gold shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 1,157,255 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Continental Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Continental Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.85 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Continental Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Gold Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

