ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $254,755.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX and CPDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

