Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Short Interest Update

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CNDT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 1,217,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Conduent has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $15.48.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Conduent by 29.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Conduent by 47.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

