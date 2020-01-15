Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 106,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $230.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

