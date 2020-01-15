Concentrum Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $254.16. 505,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.99. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

