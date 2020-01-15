Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 5.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

