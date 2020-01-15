Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2,345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,212,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,101,000 after buying an additional 3,081,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,882,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 956,002 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter worth about $10,709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

NYSE SBS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,144. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.