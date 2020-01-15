Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 6,026,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

