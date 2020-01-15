Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $50.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after buying an additional 1,759,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 16,249,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

