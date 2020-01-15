Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, approximately 47 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2291 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 19.31% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

