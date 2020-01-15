Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 319,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

