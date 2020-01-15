Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.89.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $26,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,091,914. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

