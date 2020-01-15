Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Stock Price Down 0%

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.41, approximately 3,618 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 81,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.