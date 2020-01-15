Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Francisco Dsouza Sells 62,177 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francisco Dsouza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 204,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,315. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

