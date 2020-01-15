Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.44

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.44 and traded as high as $115.61. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 169,056 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$106.11.

The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$114.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.53.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$572.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.7199996 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

