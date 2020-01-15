Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.44

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.44 and traded as high as $115.61. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 169,056 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$106.11.
The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$114.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.53.
In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
