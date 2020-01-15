Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 7th

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $277.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $197.92 and a one year high of $413.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

