Coastline Trust Co Sells 228 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. 3,311,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,010. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.