Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,202 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $333.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.55.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.70. 4,050,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.14 and its 200-day moving average is $254.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.