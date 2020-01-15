Coastline Trust Co Purchases 28,550 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Covanta were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,846,000 after acquiring an additional 272,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,191,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,212 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Covanta by 0.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Covanta by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Covanta by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 127,929 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 27,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,512. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

