Coastline Trust Co Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 7,722,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

