Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. 15,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

