Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 487,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 330,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 429,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

