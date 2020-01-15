CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNOOC by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in CNOOC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNOOC by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in CNOOC by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEO traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.66. 14,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $139.77 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

