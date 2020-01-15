Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

