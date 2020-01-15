Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.02 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 22,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.31.

Cloudcall Group Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.