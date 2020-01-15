Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 184,035 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

