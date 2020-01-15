Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 14.3%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s stock price was up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 872,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,047,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

