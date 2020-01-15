City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON CLIG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 452.50 ($5.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832. City of London Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 425.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27.
