Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $342.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

