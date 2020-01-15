Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives $86.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

C stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.24. 16,060,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

