CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.18.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.