Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

CGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.92. 768,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.68.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Cineplex’s payout ratio is presently 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.