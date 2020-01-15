Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,628 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 57.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 159.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

