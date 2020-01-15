CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCC. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,863. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (CCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.