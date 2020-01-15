Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

