China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,022. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

