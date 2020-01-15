Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce sales of $22.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.98 million and the highest is $23.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $54.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.93 million to $54.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSSE. National Securities began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 5,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

