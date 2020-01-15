Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

NYSE HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average of $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.