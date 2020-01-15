Chicago Capital LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

