Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

